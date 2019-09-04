3,287 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 49.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,723 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 23,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,380,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,325. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 2,570,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,612,088. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

