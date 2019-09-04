$28.38 Million in Sales Expected for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report $28.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.57 million to $29.19 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) posted sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full-year sales of $111.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.27 million to $114.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.51 million, with estimates ranging from $116.51 million to $126.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

OLBK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

