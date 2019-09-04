$279.68 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $279.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $254.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $981.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.25 million to $986.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $63,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 458,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94,005 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $12,883,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 4,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

