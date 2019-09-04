207,000 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bought by HMI Capital LLC

HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 207,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,758,000. Mastercard makes up about 5.6% of HMI Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.62. 1,854,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,401. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

