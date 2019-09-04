1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $38,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 1st quarter valued at $24,854,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 497,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,492,000 after purchasing an additional 241,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,570,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,535,000.

Shares of QTEC stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a one year low of $1,107.50 and a one year high of $1,530.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84.

