18,400 Shares in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPK. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth $3,974,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 3,541.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,452,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,295 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 98.4% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,092,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 852.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth $821,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,938.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 600,000 shares of company stock worth $1,245,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 27,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

