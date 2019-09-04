$181.55 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to post $181.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.60 million. Cloudera posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $751.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.96 million to $756.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $836.41 million, with estimates ranging from $765.74 million to $912.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

In related news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $71,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,929 shares of company stock worth $246,919. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cloudera by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 1,606.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CLDR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 16,836,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

