180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Director Purchases $20,659.31 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Director Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $20,659.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 56,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,289,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 13.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 193.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 465,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 306,708 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

