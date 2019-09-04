1,622 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,309. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Berenberg Bank raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

