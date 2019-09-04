14,870 Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,709,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,601,000 after buying an additional 1,435,806 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth $63,063,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth $50,115,000. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. now owns 552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,330,000 after buying an additional 546,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6,254.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 527,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,517,000 after buying an additional 519,140 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of EDU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.