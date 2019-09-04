$120.13 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post sales of $120.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.80 million and the lowest is $117.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $120.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $478.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $487.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $499.58 million, with estimates ranging from $490.50 million to $513.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 17,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

