$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.37. 2,164,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 194.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.