-$0.48 EPS Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.60). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIEN. ValuEngine raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. 1,606,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $311.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.25. Sientra has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

In related news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 282.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

