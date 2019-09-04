$0.44 EPS Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 89.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHMI. TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 265,591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 393,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 145,809 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 60,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 186,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,604. The firm has a market cap of $203.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

