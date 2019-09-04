$0.41 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 38,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,393 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,216,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,229,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,580,000 after acquiring an additional 243,152 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,525 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,895,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

