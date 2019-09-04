$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Caretrust REIT reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $16,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 685.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,341. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

