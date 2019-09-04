$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Caretrust REIT reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $16,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 685.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,341. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.