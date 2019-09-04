$0.26 EPS Expected for Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings. Pointer Telocation reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pointer Telocation.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNTR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Pointer Telocation has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $16.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 30,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

