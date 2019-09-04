$0.25 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Welbilt also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 1,154,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,927,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,707,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,913 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,529,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,440,000 after acquiring an additional 464,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,031,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,345,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,934,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

