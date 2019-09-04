$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

NYCB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 89,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 480.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,988,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,467,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,860 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

