$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 737,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

