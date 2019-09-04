$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.19. U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of SLCA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 4,196,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,987. The company has a market cap of $748.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.58. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $5,896,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

