-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

CGEN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,090. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,597 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 84.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 744,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 11.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $286,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

