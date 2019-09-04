$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Clearfield reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearfield.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.52. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.