-$0.08 EPS Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.32% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

ADMP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

