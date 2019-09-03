Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given a $28.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 59,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $668.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.96 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 661,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zumiez by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,793 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.