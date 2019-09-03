Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,310.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. 56,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.61 and a beta of 1.31.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Zscaler from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $347,257.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,506 shares of company stock worth $33,952,164 over the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.