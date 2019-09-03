ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Cap Reaches $6.10 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00012519 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $32,403.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00211792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01265419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00019705 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

