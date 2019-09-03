ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 43.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $456,577.00 and $51,814.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00211997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.01274779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087471 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019902 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

