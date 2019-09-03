Zacks: Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Sunlands Online Education Group an industry rank of 166 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Sunlands Online Education Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,169. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $80.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunlands Online Education Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

