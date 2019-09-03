Zacks: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Office Properties Income Trust’s rating score has improved by 1.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $31.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 52 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Office Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

OPI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 157,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,563. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

