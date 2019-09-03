Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on WOR. ValuEngine lowered Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of WOR opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.15. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $47.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.47 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone bought 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $17,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

