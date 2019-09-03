Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $788.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael P. Rama sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $82,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $512,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,233,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,464 shares of company stock worth $1,985,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $275,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in NV5 Global by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 163.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

