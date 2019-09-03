Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ISCA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered International Speedway from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered International Speedway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered International Speedway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. International Speedway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. International Speedway has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in International Speedway by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in International Speedway by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Speedway by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Speedway by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in International Speedway by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

