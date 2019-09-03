Zacks: Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Given $4.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) has received an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions’ rating score has declined by 23% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charah Solutions an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Charah Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 37,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.04.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

