Zacks: Brokerages Set $25.00 Price Target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.61) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mirum Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,357,000 shares of company stock worth $20,355,000 over the last three months.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 1,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,713. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.