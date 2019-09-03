Zacks: Brokerages Expect Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Finisar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.18. Finisar reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Finisar will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Finisar.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.42 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNSR. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finisar by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 483,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 414.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 22.2% during the second quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finisar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 33.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 50,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNSR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 325,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,236. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Finisar has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

