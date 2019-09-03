Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 170.47% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million.

AXDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 144,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

