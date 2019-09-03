Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $161,486.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $102,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 12,392.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,172 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in US Foods by 11.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in US Foods by 192.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,358. US Foods has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

