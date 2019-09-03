Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.98.

QTWO stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.97. 4,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,422. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. Q2 has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

In other news, EVP Odus Edward Wittenburg, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,914,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,562.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $8,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,999 shares in the company, valued at $20,780,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,787 shares of company stock worth $33,667,343 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Q2 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.