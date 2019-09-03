Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.02 Million

Brokerages expect that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report sales of $166.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.80 million. HMS reported sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $643.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.30 million to $657.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $691.81 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $715.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of HMSY stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $35.76. 20,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,237. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. HMS has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

In related news, Director William F. Miller III sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $102,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,483.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $367,763.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,298.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,161 shares of company stock valued at $25,059,312. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after buying an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HMS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HMS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HMS by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in HMS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,479,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

