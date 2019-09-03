Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post $350.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.46 million and the lowest is $342.07 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $340.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 565,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 275.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

