Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 90,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $398,199.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,031,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,224.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 484,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $2,045,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,559,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,368.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,458 shares of company stock worth $2,511,853 in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 4,040,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 793,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 1,225,038 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,292,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 296,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,872,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 391,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

