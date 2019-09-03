Zacks: Analysts Set $15.00 Target Price for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Marine Products’ rating score has declined by 20% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Marine Products alerts:

MPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marine Products by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marine Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Marine Products by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,170. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $515.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.