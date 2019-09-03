Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 195,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,411. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,552,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,208,000 after acquiring an additional 239,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after acquiring an additional 764,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,026,000 after acquiring an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

