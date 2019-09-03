Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.35.

HCA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.96. 1,318,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,411. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,257,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

