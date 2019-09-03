Zacks: Analysts Anticipate YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.36). YRC Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

YRCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

YRCW traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 1,150,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 4.59. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

