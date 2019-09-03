Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Viavi Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.03. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $204,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,969 shares of company stock valued at $288,945 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,589,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,793,000 after purchasing an additional 288,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after buying an additional 1,230,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,693,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,092,000 after buying an additional 69,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,423,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 530,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,271,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after buying an additional 666,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.