Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to report sales of $207.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the lowest is $206.00 million. Trex reported sales of $166.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $750.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.67 million to $767.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $854.80 million, with estimates ranging from $813.02 million to $879.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.70. 423,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,434. Trex has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $732,890.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,876.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $917,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,642.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,036 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 189.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

