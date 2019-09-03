Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ooma posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ooma has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $143,055.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,628 shares of company stock worth $298,341. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ooma by 99,100.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ooma by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

