Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.49). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $610,121.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 18,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $520,024.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,107.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,045. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 418.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,747 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 170.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after acquiring an additional 962,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 38.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,453,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 101.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 477,313 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 28,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $903.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.22. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

